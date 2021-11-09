Blackhawk helicopter visits Punxsutawney school district

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Students at one Jefferson County school district today had quite an unusual sight, as a helicopter landed at the school. But don’t worry, it was all to teach their students about service on the front lines ahead of Veterans Day.

Students at the Punxsutawney Area School District were welcomed by a Blackhawk helicopter as they arrived this morning. Members of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard based out of Johnstown spoke to students about future careers in the armed forces, answering questions about what the National Guard does, whether overseas or in the United States, and the importance of these careers.

“I think it’s huge to have the ability the ability to integrate — not just for the students to be able to see the different options they have moving forward and the different services that are committed for their country, but it’s also good for us to be able to integrate and be able to show our capabilities,” Andy Couchenour of the U.S. Army and the pilot in command of the helicopter that landed at the school.

The event was put together by the school’s “Future first responders club” leader Ryan Miller, an officer at the Punxsutawney Police Department, and the school resource officer at the school district. The club offers students who are interested in careers in law enforcement, military services, EMS, and fire fighting various training and information about how to prepare for these jobs.