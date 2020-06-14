Black Lives Matter protests held in State College for third straight Sunday

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the third straight Sunday, residents gathered at the Allen Street Gates in downtown State College for “Black Lives Matter” protests.

The demonstration began at noon, and was organized by the 3/20 Coalition, a local advocacy group that formed after the death of State College resident Osaze Osagie.

Nearly 1,000 people participated in each of the last two protests, and both have been peaceful demonstrations. State College Police shut down roads to allow protesters to march through downtown.

Today’s protest will take place until midnight. Currently, State College has blocked Allen Street up to Beaver along with West College Avenue after oragnizers went through the proper channels to plan this event as well as the past two.