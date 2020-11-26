Black Friday shopping tradition changing as many shoppers switch to virtual

(WTAJ) — The novel coronavirus continues to change all aspects of our lives, including holiday shopping.

Deals after thanksgiving dinner is not an option this year.

A local Black Friday shopper reflect on his experience last year.

“Usually with Walmart and places like that there’s a lot of really really long lines, a lot of things where they are going out the door,” Altoona resident, Jeromy Mccorriston said.

Target, Walmart, and the Logan Valley Mall will all stay closed Thursday night and open Friday morning, but with large groups shopping in the past, it makes social distancing hard to follow so many are switching to online shopping for their holiday deals this year.

“I am definitely not gonna go black Friday shopping in person this year, I don’t think it’s a good idea in my opinion,” Mccorriston said.

And with many shoppers switching to virtual…. a lot of online deals have already begun.

“Way back in the day holiday shopping started with Black Friday weekend and as online sales have grown retailers have started pushing those sales earlier and earlier and earlier,” Deals Editor, Consumer Reports, Samantha Gordon said.

With online sales already started, community members said they are already finishing up their online holiday shopping before Thanksgiving.

“I’ve already bought everything I wanted to buy last night and now I am good to go,” Mccorriston said.

“I had things delivered in 2 days from one of the local stores, Macy’s, and I was pleased with that and I am almost done with my shopping,” Hollidaysburg resident, Marianne Pelton said.

With many traditions changing because of the pandemic, experts said early online holiday shopping is here to stay.