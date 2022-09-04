CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Clearfield is inviting all their Bison alumni band members back to participate in the halftime show during the Homecoming game on Sept. 23.

Past members of all ages and graduating years are invited and encouraged to wear red and black to join in for an evening of fun and music. Get your instrument, batons, flags or dress and you’ll be set! Pre-registration is available online, but not required. However, if you need to borrow an instrument or equipment, you are asked to list that while registering.

A reception for all participants will start at 5:30 p.m. near the band bleachers, with pregame starting at 6:30 p.m. The event will happen rain or shine.

Additionally, the school plans to list the names of all participants in a small program and needs to know by Sept. 16. Make sure to provide your graduation year and any family ties to a current Bison Band member.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

For more information please contact Jeanie Jacobs or Mason Strouse at bisonalumniband@gmail.com or visit them online for more information.