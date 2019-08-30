Bishop McCort seniors raise awareness for Ovarian Cancer

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One in seventy-eight women is affected by Ovarian Cancer according to the American Cancer Society, and Bishop McCort seniors helped raise awareness for the “silent killer,” Thursday.

“It means a lot to me that we’re making such a big impact for something so small,” says Abigail Instone, senior at Bishop McCort High School.

Instone and so many other seniors joined forces with the Laurel Auto Group to tie hundreds of teal ribbons all across Johnstown to raise awareness.

Tom Smith, Bishop McCort Principal, says those bows are an important reminder.

“When they see those bows, it creates awareness to get checked and to have in the minds of the women of our community and their families that we need to be proactive in helping create awareness.”​

The senior’s project is helping raise awareness for the Ann Harris Smith Foundation. Smith was diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer back in 2000 and lost her battle in 2002, but her legacy lives on, helping others.

Instone is the Ovarian Cancer Awareness Ambassador for the Laurel Auto Group and Bishop McCort, and Ovarian Cancer has had a personal impact on her life.

“My grandma died of Ovarian Cancer about 10 years ago. We think of her all the time. So when Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month comes around, I think of my grandma and all the other people affected.”

That’s why she has been helping spread awareness for the past four years.

“I’d really like to help them in that battle in the future, in the past just like I’d like to help my own family.”

Her advice to other women is to never forget the symptoms.

“The smallest symptoms can mean something big so even if you have the slightest thought that something could be wrong, definitely go get checked because it is such a deadly disease and take it very seriously.”

More information about the Ann Harris Smith Foundation and how to get involved can be found on their website by clicking here.