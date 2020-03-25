Bishop McCort resumes classes online and is now offering drop-in classes to students in other districts

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Even with most schools closed across the country, classes have resumed at Bishop McCort Catholic High School and Divine Mercy Catholic Academy Middle School.

The schools are utilizing Google Classrooms, which allows teachers to record instructional videos and upload assignments.

Students’ work is due by 2 p.m. and teachers are on-hand from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to answer any questions.

Bishop McCort Principal, Tom Smith, says their online learning programs are open to more than just Bishop McCort students.

“For a small fee, they can participate in our history classes, English classes and math and science classes in grades seven through twelfth. If you’re a senior going into college, it’s important that you’re educated in the last quarter of the year. We’ll fill that void.”

Smith says he’s already heard from six parents in other districts that are interested in signing their kids up.

The program does not count toward a student’s transcript, but they will receive a certificate saying they were schooled during the time period.

AP courses cost $40 a week and include four sessions and regular drop-in classes cost $200 a week and include the four core subjects.

More information can be found on their website by clicking here or by emailing Smith at tsmith@mccort.org.