Bishop McCort is introducing a new blended academy to help students succeed in and out of the classroom

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — “This is going to open up a whole new opportunity for people that live in Bedford, Somerset, Indiana, Westmoreland and beyond,” says Tom Smith, Principal at Bishop McCort.

The school is unveiling the new Blended McCort Academy that gives students the chance to learn in and outside of the classroom.

The program includes virtual classroom instructions in the core classes like english, math, science and social studies, and then on-site classes that pertain to their chosen electives.

Enrolled students are expected to be on-site at least two days a week but can be there Monday through Friday if they wish.

Smith says unlike other online schools where all extra-curricular activities are through your area school, students will have access to everything at McCort.

“So the students that come to the McCort Blended School will have access to mock trial teams, scholastic quiz, all things after school like basketball, football, cheer. All of those activities that we have here will be open to the students in the blended school.”

Jack Bassett, the Classroom Innovation Coordinator for the Academy, says they will be paying close attention so that each child gets their best education.

“They’ll never fall behind in classes, I will check in on them every day online to make sure they are doing what they are supposed to be doing. I just think it’s a win-win situation.”

Smith has one simple message for parents interested in enrolling their children.

“Bishop McCort can put your child on a path for success.”

Enrollment for a year is $3,500, depending on when a student is signed up, compared to the $6,800 it would cost to attend the school outside of the program.