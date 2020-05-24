Bishop Guilfoyle’s honorary captain among Class of 2020 students honored at White House by President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — Bishop Guilfoyle Senior Jorden McClure, who has served as the football team’s honorary captain for several years, was one of many students across the country honored at the White House on Friday.

On Friday, President Donald Trump celebrated the nation’s graduating Class of 2020, inviting graduates from various schools and education levels to a special White House ceremony.

In a video posted by the Bishop Guilfoyle’s Football Twitter account, Jorden McClure is honored by President Trump and has a conversation with the President about the Marauders football team.