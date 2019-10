ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — There is an active shooter training/drill taking place at Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School starting today, October 29.

Officials report that as it’s about to begin here at 12:15 p.m., it will take place for the next 90 minutes.

They advise that students will be exiting the school in groups and that you may see several fire trucks and red lights during this time.

The Altoona Fire Department is there with teachers, students, faculty and staff.