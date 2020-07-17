Bishop Guilfoyle announces re-opening with face to face instruction

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School announced Friday they are planning to fully reopen with face to face classes this Fall, pending a final vote by the school’s Board of Trustees.

We’re planning to open and hopefully stay open all year with an excellent experience to keep students positive, engaged and moving ahead. Joseph Adams, Bishop Guilfoyle President



The plan includes face to face instruction according to the regular school calendar already issued as well as new updates to their virtual learning platform which will now be part of each face to face course.

BG’s reopening plan also includes safety protocols in accordance with state and federal guidelines for safe reopening and using newly purchased misting machines, sanitizers, monitoring, and more.

Furnishings are being reconfigured and spread out, so distancing can be routinely practiced. Temperature checks are to occur upon entry and throughout the day.

With the full participation of school staff, parents and students, we will open and expect to remain open. Masks will not be required in most classroom situations, only upon entry, exit, and other times when 6 foot distancing cannot occur. Joan Donnelly, Bishop Guilfoyle Principal



BG’s virtual learning platform is accessible 24/7 from anywhere and enables a student to review lessons different ways and times or keep up with a class even if they are out for travel or another event.

This will give students access to course modules used in their face to face classroom and includes lessons, videos, project work, message boards, live zoom calls, assignments, quizzes and more. Instead of having handouts on paper, they are in the cloud.

This will be especially useful this Fall to students who may be removed due to a fever check and by students who feel the need to stay home to keep themselves or others safe.

We have so much flexibility to personalize an experience using this technology platform. Students can do so much more by customizing how to meet their learning goals. Students are responsible for their learning, which is part of their growth experience, so we equip them and coach them. Our school culture affords students this unique flexibility in their learning formats. They really rise to the occasion and end up with behaviors that lead to success. Mrs. Donnelly



