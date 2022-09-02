CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Students and staff of Bishop Carroll Catholic High School (BCCHS) held a jean day fundraiser that raised hundreds of dollars to benefit the Luke Trotz Foundation.

The jean day fundraiser held on Friday, Sept. 2, raised $513 for the Luke Trotz Foundation, which has established several scholarships to support local high schools, colleges and the community to help students achieve success in all areas and endeavors that Luke would support.

Luke was the esports director at Saint Francis University and a friend of Bishop Carroll, according to BCCHS. It’s said he was instrumental in helping to establish Bishop Carroll’s own dedicated esports facility, the first of its kind in a high school in the local area.

Sadly, Luke passed away in the summer of 2021.

“It is great that we can support the ideals that Luke valued,” Bishop Carroll Chemistry Teacher and Esports Coach John Howard said. “He worked very hard and did so much to help us establish our growing programs here at BC. Giving back in Luke’s name is truly an honor.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

For more information about the Luke Trotz Foundation, visit their Facebook page or online at the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies’ website on the “honoring Luke Trotz” page.