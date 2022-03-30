The message from the public to Rutter’s is to go away and leave the Old Crow Wetland alone.

Tuesday’s Smithfield Township Planning Commission meeting saw many residents oppose the convenience store including Michael Kensinger who is a birder and an artist that uses Old Crow as a way to document many bird species that he has never seen before.

“I go with my sketch book and I document the birds and then I take photographs of the birds and I go home and I use that to create, not only art work, but also writing,” Kensinger said. I’m an outdoor writer in the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writer’s Association and those birds provide me the inspiration that I need that sustains my income.”

Kensinger says the convenience store will effect species that are declining in numbers the ability to reproduce and will drive more species away from the area.

“There are several threatened species that use that spot as a migration point and we’ve had a number of rare species such as black belly whistling ducks, least bitterns, American bitterns, and others who use the wetland as a critical stop over point before getting to their breeding ground up north.”

Residents also say Rutter’s plans include a lack of landscaping. Larry Mutti, a member of the Huntingdon County Planning Commission says the plans submitted by Rutter’s are incomplete and violate the zoning ordinance.

“There are required to be a tree and landscaping,” said Mutti. “A tree for every 10 parking spaces that are required within the parking area and they have a lot of parking spots lined out on the side map. There isn’t any space on their plans that shows any kind of vegetation at all.”

All questions and concerns were documented and will be addressed at the next county board meeting in April.

Representatives from Rutter’s were in attendance, but declined to make a statement after the public comments.