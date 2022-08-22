CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Highlands Health’s annual fundraising concert event will be welcoming The Lords of 52nd Street: Legends of Billy Joel Band at Peoples Natural Gas Park in Johnstown.

The concert takes place Saturday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m. and will help Highlands Health Free Medical Clinic with medical, pharmaceutical and wellness services to low-income, uninsured and under-insured in the region.

The Lords of 52nd Street consists of Billy Joel’s original band members Richie Cannata, Liberty Devitto and Russell Javors. Billy Joel and his band recorded their first album in 1976 called “Turnstiles,” which holds an RIAA diamond certification. Other recordings include “Only the Good Die Young,” “Just the Way You Area,” and “The Lords of 52nd Street.”

The band recorded with Billy for over a decade and was inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame. After the 2014 induction, The Lords of 52nd Street reunited and are back on stage performing original Billy Joel music.

“The S’Wearing Hats” is the opening band of the concert and features music from the 80s and 90s. The 8-piece band features great vocalists and musicians, a horn section and is energy-packed.

Gates open at 6 p.m., and tickets are $25. Tickets can be purchased online at Highlands Health’s website. Donations can also be made to Highlands Health, as well. The event ends at 11 p.m.

This year, Highlands Health reported it served 1,103 patients for 4,251 visits, dispensed 3,495 Rx’s in the amount of over $1 million, and provided over 13,000 COVID shots.

“This year promises to be the biggest and the best,” Highlands Health said. “Great music, dancing, food vendors, and a chance to meet the legendary band members.”