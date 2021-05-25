Bills to restrict abortion rights advanced in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans who control Pennsylvania’s Legislature are advancing hot-button bills to restrict abortion rights, although the bills faced opposition by Democratic lawmakers and certain veto by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

In the House Health Committee on Tuesday, Republicans passed two bills to further restrict abortion rights. One would restrict abortion after the detection of a fetal heartbeat. The other bill would prohibit abortion on the basis of a Down syndrome diagnosis.

Such legislation has, in past years, been blocked by federal courts, and Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed something similar in 2019.

However, former President Donald Trump’s judicial appointments have begun to allow enforcement of such laws.