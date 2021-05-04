Police: woman charged after using billiard balls, DVD player as weapons

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Roaring Spring woman faces charges after state police report she assaulted someone with billiard balls, cue sticks, cookie sheets and a DVD Player.

According to the report, 18-year-old Jamie Detwiler got involved in the physical altercation at around 2:30 a.m. May 4. Through the course of the investigation, police discovered that she caused bodily injury to the victim after throwing billiard balls at their head, then hitting them across the back with a cue stick.

Detwiler then reportedly struck the victim in the head with a cookie sheet and a DVD player before threatening them with a loaded rifle and a knife. Police report that she also caused moderate damage to the victim’s property.

Detwiler was taken into custody and place in the Blair County Jail until her arraignment. She’s facing charges of terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment.