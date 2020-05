BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blair Drug and Alcohol is looking for young people in the county to submit artwork for their billboard contest.

The goal is to put up these designs around the county to share the importance of prevention at a young age.

Anyone under 18 can submit a poster, drawing or graphic design for the billboards.

Designs are due by June 11th.

Email designs and questions to APATRICK@blairdap.org.