Bill to help taverns heads to Governor’s Desk

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives agreed with the need to help small business taverns and licensed restaurants by concurring with HB 2513 after a bi-partisan vote of 145-56. The bill now goes to Governor Wolf.

Recent amendments to the HB 2513 will return the beverage and tavern industry standards back to before the July 15 mitigation rules were put in place.

The bill allows taverns and restaurants to operate at a minimum of 50 percent capacity with social distancing and barriers in use and eliminates the requirement that alcohol sales for on-site consumption may only occur if a meal is also purchased.

It also permits customers to sit at the bar with appropriate social distancing or barriers, and allows the use of noncontinuous outdoor areas within 250 feet of the main licensed building.

Governor Wolf has stated that he will veto the HB 2513 bill, which will soon go to his desk for approval. The Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association is asking him to reconsider.