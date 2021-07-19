Bill Burr, The Killers to headline at Bryce Jordan Center

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bryce Jordan Center in State College announced two new shows heading to State College, Bill Burr in September and The Killers next fall.

Grammy-nominated comedian, Bill Burr, will perform Friday, September 10 on the eve of Penn State Football’s first home game.

After COVID-19 postponed their 2020 tour, The Killers are set to take the stage with special guest Johnny Marr Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in celebration of their seventh studio album, Pressure Machine. Their new album will be released, Friday, August 13, 2021.

“It was the first time in a long time for me that I was faced with silence. And out of that silence, this record began to bloom, full of songs that would have otherwise been too quiet and drowned out by the noise of typical Killers,” frontman Brandon Flowers said when talking about how the pandemic affected the band’s music.

Tickets for both shows will go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.