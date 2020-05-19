Biking on the rise amid pandemic

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — As restrictions remain across our region for businesses and social gatherings, many folks are heading outdoors and hopping on a bike.

Spokes-N-Skis in Altoona was allowed to remain open under the governor’s life-sustaining business mandate.

The owner of the shop, Bryan Caporuscio, said customers are bringing bikes in for repairs and even looking to buy.

“When life simplifies, the bike becomes more important and you know the rail trails, whatever the area has to give you, such as rail trails, state parks become important again,” he said.

The Blair County Bicycle Club organizes rides through the weeks for all levels of bicyclists.

You can find their calendar with more details on the club’s website.