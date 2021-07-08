Bikers for Barkers returns to Blair County for its 20th year

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Central Pa. Humane Society’s “Bikers for Barkers” is celebrating its 20th year, Saturday, July 10 at the Roundhouse Harley Davidson in Duncansville.

Bikers for Barkers is a charity motorcycle run to benefit the Central Pa. Humane Society.

Day-of registration starts at 9 a.m. with the ride starting at the Roundhouse Harley Davidson at 11 a.m. The route will cover nearly 85-miles and end at the Blue Knob Club House. After the ride, there will be live entertainment, a chicken dinner and a motorcycle show. Both riders and non-riders are invited to attend the festivities at the end of the ride.

There will be a $25 donation per rider which would go toward the Humane Society. Those who are not riding but wish to attend the events will need to place a $10 donation for the dinner.

