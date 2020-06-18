Bikers 4 Barkers event will take place in July, Central PA Humane Society says

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Central Pennsylvania Humane Society has announced that Bikers 4 Barkers, Cruisin’ 4 Clues is officially going to take place in July.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 18, 2020, with registration from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. ONce registered you’ll be able to leave for the ride at your own leisure.

Organizers weren’t sure if COVID-19 was going to prevent the event from taking place, but they worked hard to put together a self-guided tour. You’ll have written directions and be able to go at your own pace. There will not be any guides, blockers, police, fire companies, etc… and you’ll need to obey all traffic rules.

Participants will have three to five clues to find along the way of their ride. If you complete the form and turn it in at the end of the ride, you will be eligible to win prizes.

The cost is $10 per person and that does not include a shirt. Shirts will be available to preorder and no extras will be available on July 18.

The Ride will start and end at Roundhouse Harley Davidson in Duncansville. All riders are invited to stay for the Summer Concert Series with Albatross at 4 p.m. and Rock of Ages at 7 p.m.

You can register online at the CPHS website by clicking here.

