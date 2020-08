LOGAN TWP., Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was sent to the hospital with serious injuries on Saturday after hitting a deer with his motorcycle.

The rider was traveling down Juniata Gap road when a deer struck the left side of his motorcycle which pushed the rider into the guide rails causing a crash that sent him 30 feet down the roadway.

The man was transported to UPMC Altoona where he was treated for injuries received to his left foot, ankle, and leg.