Bike ride for veterans returns to Blair County, July 4

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In its 10th year, The Freedom Ride returns to Altoona, July 4, after COVID-19 canceled last year’s event.

The Freedom Ride is a patriotic bike ride held on the 4th of July that raises money for the James E. Van Zandt Medical Center in Altoona. 100% of the funds raised during the event go directly to the medical center to assist veterans. To date, over $100,000 has been raised during the Freedom Ride.

The ride starts at 10 a.m. starting at the American Legion (1459 Lincoln Ave) in Tyrone Pa. The ride will make a 10-mile loop and finish at the American Legion.

A $20 donation for adults and a $10 donation for children are required to register for the ride. As part of the registration fee, a t-shirt and water will be provided. Though the t-shirt order deadline has passed, shirts will be available the day of the ride but in limited quantities and sizes.

Children 12-years-old and younger are required to wear a helmet during the event. Riders are asked to be aware of Pa. bike laws before participating in the ride.

If you cannot attend the ride but still wish to donate to the medical center, you can do so via the Freedom Ride’s PayPal account.