CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Do you want to get rewarded for riding your bike? Residents in Centre County will have that opportunity throughout May of 2022 through “Bike & Munch.”

Bike & Munch was created to celebrate Bike Month 2022.

All you have to do is ride your bike to any eating establishment in Centre County and purchase some food to be entered to win a $50 Downtown Improvement District gift card. To enter, email a photo of you, your bike and your receipt to bikeandmunch@centrebike.org.

Participants can submit multiple entries until May 31.