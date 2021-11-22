‘Biggest party night of the year’: Tips to get home safe Thanksgiving Eve

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the Holidays right around the corner and Thanksgiving Eve being the “biggest party night of the year,” there are things that can be done to make sure you make it to the table for that turkey dinner.

In 2019, one person was killed every 52 minutes in a drunk-driving crash on our nation’s roads, according to the US Dept. of Transportation.

In Pennsylvania, it is illegal to drive with a blood-alcohol concentration of .08% or higher for adults 21 and older. In 2020, 293 people died in alcohol-related crashes in the commonwealth with an average of 13 DUI related injuries every day, according to padui.org

DUI Task Forces, Troopers, and local police across Pennsylvania will be out on roadways with checkpoints, roving patrol, or mobile awareness to insure roadways are as safe as possible for the holidays.

Here are some tips on staying safe and not drinking and driving:

Before going out/drinking, designate a sober (non-drinking) driver.

If you’re impaired, use a taxi, Uber or Lyft, or call a sober friend or family member to get home safely.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, call 9-1-1.

If you know someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to safely get to where they are going .

. Friends don’t let friends drive impaired!

Most ride-share apps, such as Uber and Lyft, offer deals and discounts for holidays, so you may want to keep an eye on them. You can also schedule a ride ahead of time and even book a ride for someone else, such as a family member or friend if you need to.