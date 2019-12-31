Biggest local stories in central Pennsylvania for 2019

2019 was a big year for local news stories. We dug through our analytics and found the six stories that were talked about the most this year.

6. One dead after officer-involved shooting in Roaring Spring

In late July, a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Roaring Spring, outside of the True Value hardware store.

Police responded to calls of a man acting strange in the Dollar General next door to the True Value.

Police say the victim, Todd Messner, pointed a gun at an officer, who shot Messner, killing him.

In November, the Blair County District Attorney said the shooting was justified.

5. Altoona teacher used snapchat to send nude photos, videos to student

In January, an Altoona Area High School special education teacher was charged with Unlawful Contact with a Minor, several counts of Disseminating Explicit Sexual Material to a Minor and Corruption of Minors.

Holly Metzler was charged for sending inappropriate photos and videos to a 17-year-old student. At the beginning of the investigation, Metzler and the student both denied any inappropriate contact between the two.

According to police, the Altoona Area High School District was told by a third party that a student was having a sexual relationship with a teacher. Upon receiving this information, the school contacted Childline and compiled the report.

Police received a search warrant to search the student’s Apple I-Phone and found two naked photos and a naked video of a woman, later confirmed to be Metzler. The video was sent by Metzler on Snapchat.

4. Coalport placed on lockdown after shooting

Crews on scene of reported shooting in Coalport

In June, Coalport was placed on lockdown after a shooting took place.

Officials said the shooting happened outside of an apartment complex on Main Street and that no one was injured.

Police said the shooting was because two groups got into an altercation.

3. 4 killed in multiple shootings in State College

In January, four people were killed in multiple shootings in State College.

The shooting began at P.J. Harrigan’s on South Atherton Street when a gunman shot three people, two of which died.

According to police, the gunman drove away from the scene and made it about half a mile before crashing into a fence on Waupelani Drive near the State College YMCA. He then ran from the car and broke into a home on Tussey Lane, where he shot and killed a third person before shooting himself.

2. PA Game Commission investigating viral video of teens kicking, abusing wounded deer

In November, two teens were seen abusing a wounded deer in a video that went viral on Facebook.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is still investigating the incident with a decision imminent.

The Brookville Borough Solicitor confirmed that the step-son of the Brookville Police Chief was one of the two teens in the video.

1. Men charged with having sex with 12 animals sentenced to 21-40 years

Three Clearfield County men who were charged with having sex with 12 animals over the past four to five years were sentenced to 21-40 years in prison in April.

The three men were charged with having sexual relations with at least 9 female horses, a cow, a goat, and dogs. Police say this happened on their property.