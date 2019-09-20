BIG idea contest deadline approaching

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Do you have a BIG idea?!

The BIG Idea Contest wants to hear from you!

Ben Franklin Technology Partners and the North Central PA Launchbox Powered by Penn State Dubois are looking for aspiring entrepreneurs with a winning idea for a unique new product, service or business concept.

The winner could be awarded up to $50,000 to help make it a reality!

In addition to the money, the winner will receive access to seminars offered by Ben Franklin’s eMarketing Learning Center and the Clarion Small Business Development Center.

Plus, a free consult on applying for federal R&D grant money from the Innovation Partnership; and

The winner will also get executive business and technology growth services assistance offered by the Northwest Industrial Resource Center.

The deadline for submitting ideas all must be made by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24.

You can visit BigIdea.BenFranklin.org for the details and entry form.