Big Foot Hunt, license sale taking place next month in Cameron County

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Mountaineer Search and Rescue team will sell big foot hunting licenses at several locations throughout Cameron County next month, as a part of the “Weekend in the Wild.”

On July 3, hunters will search for four-foot-plywood cut-outs of the beast, that will be hidden at various historical sites, vistas and hiking trails throughout the county.

Licenses will cost five dollars each and can be purchased from the Cameron County Chamber of Commerce & Artisan Center, Driftwood Saloon, Lakeview Store or Sinnemahoning Tavern. License sales end Friday July 2 at 9pm.

12 prizes will be awarded at 2:30 p.m. in downtown Emporium. Prizes will range from cash to gift certificates.

This year marks the 11th consecutive year the hunt will be held in conjunction with Weekend in the Wilds. The events will take place on Friday, July 2, and Saturday, July 3.