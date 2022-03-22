JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The ninth annual Big Fish Contest from the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is here, and they’re offering grand prizes for two lucky winners per month.

From April through June, everyone is invited to enter photos of their catch from Jefferson, Elk, Cameron, Clarion and Forest counties via an online submission form at VisitPAGO.com/BigFish.

Everyone who submits a photo during the three contest months will be entered to win prizes from a list of sponsors, which can be found on the website by clicking here.

However, there is something bigger on the table for two lucky people each month.

The two grand prizes include a fully guided half-day smallmouth bass fly-fishing float trip for two in 2023 with Keystone Predator Outfitters and a fully guided half-day trout fishing float trip for two in 2023 with Brown Trout Addiction.

Monthly winners will be determined by online voting. Two grand-prize winners will be selected randomly from all entries received during the contest period.

For more information, such as examples of previous entries, head to the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau’s website.