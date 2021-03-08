Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Blair County to hold Bowl for Kid’s Sake

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — If you’re a fan of bowling and a little friendly competition there’s an event coming up this weekend just right for you and you can help the community just by joining in.

Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Blair County is holding the event Bowl for Kid’s Sake. It’s been going on for over 20 years, bringing the community together to raise money for a good cause.

Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Blair County is a mentoring organization for the youth of Blair County.

“They basically just take the time to teach them how to be caring compassionate individuals themselves,” Executive Director of Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Blair County Samantha Watters said.

Fundraising is important to keep their programs at no cost for the families they serve, so they hold a bowling tournament every year to raise money.

This year the Altoona police and fire departments will join the tournament while also continuing a friendly rivalry.

“Obviously we are going to beat the fire department but everyone wins when it’s for charity, so we are excited,” Altoona Police Department, sergeant Matt Plummer said.

Thanks to Altoona State Garage funding the police department they are able to participate.

You can bowl as a team or individually. To register visit the Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Blair County website or you can send them an email.

If you can’t make the actual event this year there is a new virtual bowling option.

“They can actually schedule to go bowl either at Pleasant Valley Bowling Center or Holiday Bowl so that if they want to practice more social distancing than what we will be doing at the event,” Watters said.

The event will be held Sunday here at the Pleasant Valley Bowling Center from 2 to 5 pm. This year, they will mask up and provide hand sanitizer and packaged food.