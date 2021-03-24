Bids for new Clearfield County Jail infirmary accepted

Clearfield County, PA (WTAJ) – The Clearfield county commissioners approved bids for construction of a new infirmary at the Clearfield county jail.

The Bids were awarded to four companies to cover construction, plumbing, fire protection, and electrical services costs. The project in total will cost over $300,000

The infirmary will house inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19,or those sick with other illnesses. The new infirmary will replace the current one inside the jail, which will allow inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 to be separated from others in the jail.

The infirmary will be located just outside the walls of the jail, with a walkway connecting the them. There will be fencing around the walkway for security.

“We’re talking a distance of only six or seven feet. And so even if there’s exposure to the weather it’s covered; there’s still a roof and it’s not that long of a period of time that someone would be exposed,” said John Sobel, a Clearfield County Commissioner.