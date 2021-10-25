Bicyclist flown to hospital after being hit by car in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bicyclist was flown to the Hershey Medical Center after being hit by a car Sunday night on North Atherton Street.

Ferguson Township Police responded to the scene just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday night at North Atherton Street and West North Hills Place. Through the investigation, they believe the driver of a Kia Spectra was driving southbound and didn’t see the bicyclist in the roadway. They reportedly had no light or reflectors.

Police are uncertain at this time if the bicyclist was crossing the road or riding in the roadway. While both the driver and bicyclist were injured and taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center, Ferguson Twp. Police said the bicyclist was later flown to Hershey Medical Center with serious life-threatening injuries.

North Atherton Street was closed for more than two hours. Police noted that poor visibility from the poor weather was a contributor to the crash.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ferguson Township Police Department at 1-800-479-0050 or 814-237-1172. Ferguson Township was assisted by Patton Township Police, Centre Life Link EMS, the Alpha Fire Department and Alpha Fire Police.