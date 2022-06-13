‘STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bicyclist has died from his injuries after being hit by a teen driver in State College, police report.

The bicyclist, identified as 36-year-old Juan Sajbin Osorio, of State College, was reportedly riding in the pedestrian/bike path at Edgewood Circle on Thursday, June 9 at around 7:54 p.m. Police said he entered the roadway and collided with an oncoming vehicle being driven by a 16-year-old State College resident.

Osorio died from his injuries while at UPMC Altoona. Blair County Coroner Patricia Ross reported he died from a traumatic brain injury.

The Centre County Accident Reconstruction Team and the State College Police Department continue to investigate this crash.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150 or by submitting an anonymous tip online by clicking here.