Bicycle vs car leaves rider dead in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County man was pronounced dead at the scene of a bicycle and car crash Friday evening in Bedford County.

State Police were called to the scene on Route 30/Lincoln Highway in West Providence Township Friday, Sept. 17, just after 9 p.m. 63-year-old David Allison, of Imler, was on his bicycle. Police noted that Allison was riding in the center of the lane when the car approached from behind and ended up making contact with the read tire. The impact caused Allison to fly through the air and land on the side of the road

Allison was pronounced dead by the Bedford County Coroner.