Best Way Pizza turning dough blue in honor of Memorial Day

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — Some Best Way Pizza locations are going blue for Memorial Day.

The general manager of the Bedford and Somerset locations tell us it all started on St. Patrick’s Day when they did green dough, and it was a hit.

They then continued the trend for Easter, and now on Memorial Day, they will be adding blue food coloring to the dough mixture.

We’re told with everything going on in the world right now it is something fun that people look forward to.

“People love it, for St. Patrick’s Day we have had to make a lot more dough and we’ve had a lot of shares on our Facebook page,” Katlynn Shaffer, General Manager of Best Way Pizza in Bedford and Somerset said.

“People are like ‘do you still have the green dough?’ And we’re like no I’m sorry, that was just a one day thing.”

You can get a blue dough pizza on Memorial Day at the Best Way pizza in Bedford and Somerset.