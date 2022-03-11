CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The “Best of Bellefonte” is on display in a new fundraising effort benefitting the Bellefonte Area High School and Middle School lacrosse teams.

The 80 players are selling raffle tickets with the goal of raising $10,000 to fund their sport, but say it’s a chance to highlight the most beloved places in the community as well.

One grand prize winner will receive gift cards to 12 local restaurants. Second and third prize winners will receive a basket of merchandise or a basket of gift cards from local vendors.

“One of the things that the coaches are always trying to say is, ‘Be a good representative of your community,’ not just with sportsmanship, but on and off the field,” said Shannon Lake, fundraising committee member for the Bellefonte Raiders Lacrosse Team.

Lake said this fundraiser is a way for the players to practice that message.

Raffle tickets are $10 and are available through March 30, 2022. You can purchase a ticket by calling 814-383-9992, emailing laxboosters@basd.net, or visiting the Bellefonte Verizon store.