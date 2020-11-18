Berlin Brothersvalley School District closes due to COVID-19 exposure

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Berlin Brothersvalley School District closed their doors to in-person instruction Wednesday after a staff member was reportedly exposed to COVID-19.

The school district was notified on Tuesday that a cafeteria staff member was exposed to COVID-19 according to a statement released on their website.

With direction reportedly provided from the Department of Health and an epidemiologist, the school district will need to quarantine the majority of their cafeteria staff for two weeks.

This situation will require the district to be virtual for all grades K-12 from Wednesday, November 18 through Tuesday, November 24. Statement from the Berlin Brothersvalley School District



The school district says that in-person classes are expected to return on Wednesday, December 2 with extra-curricular activities and parent/teacher conferences still able to take place.