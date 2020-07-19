Berkey Creamery re-opening to public Monday

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Berkey Creamery will re-open to the public starting on Monday, the store announced on their Facebook page.

The retail store will be open from 12 pm to 7 pm, Monday-Friday. A maximum of 10 people will be allowed inside at a time to follow social distancing guidelines.

All customers will be permitted to wear a mask, and only pre-packaged items will be sold. No made to order ice cream cones, bowls, floats or milkshakes will be available.

“The safety of our staff and customers is our top priority,” the store said in their post on Facebook.

To view the full list of guidelines, as well as their curbside pickup schedule, visit the Creamery website here.