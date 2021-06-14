Police: Bellwood man sexually assaulted 12-year-old

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bellwood man was arrested after state police said he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl.

Jordan Dean, 21, faces 33 felony counts that include aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, corruption of minors and child pornography.

Dean is also accused of shooting a video of the girl performing oral sex on him and then sending it to her. The victim said she and Dean began sexually touching each other and it happened multiple times.

Police said Dean confirmed in an interview that he was aware of the victim’s age. He also admitted to touching her in a sexual manner and that the victim performed oral sex on him, according to the charges filed.

Dean is in Blair County Prison after his arraignment Saturday with bail set at $150,000 cash.