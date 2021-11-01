Bellwood Borough looks to reduce size of borough council

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Recently, small boroughs and townships are seeing more open seats than candidates interested in serving.

This has become a problem for places like Bellwood Borough and they’re asking voters to consider a referendum question to fix the problem.

If it passes, the number of council members would go from seven seats to five over a period of two general elections. So in 2023, the number of seats would go from seven to six and in 2025 the number would go from six to five.

Bellwood Borough Mayor Dave Snyder said this will help make sure the majority of the council is always present at meetings.

“It’s tough to fill those seats sometimes,” Mayor Snyder explained. “When you fill them with write-ins or appointments, you often get people who are not that passionate about serving and that leads to resignations and then you are appointing people again and get more resignations. So it’s tough sometimes to get a quorum when you don’t have people coming to the meetings.”

Mayor Snyder said he and other council members will be at their polling place Tuesday, November 2, to explain the referendum to anyone who has questions.