BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — This weekend, the Bellwood Antis Youth Softball League (BAYSL) is hosting a fundraising softball tournament for a disease found mostly in children.

The “Swinging for a Cure” tournament for boys and girls 8 to 10 is the organization’s first 10-and-under tournament and will take place from Saturday, Aug. 20 at 8:30 a.m. to Sunday, Aug. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the organization’s softball field in Bellwood. Fan admission is free.

The tournament will raise money for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), an aggressive and inoperable brain tumor that affects children of all ages, but is most common in children ages 5 to 7 years old.

The event is in memory of Madison Shura, a Bellwood student who passed away from DIPG in 2017 when she was 8 years old. All proceeds from the tournament will go to the Chadtough foundation, an organization dedicated to finding a cure for DIPG.

The jerseys will be pink, and Madison’s name will be on the girls’ batting helmets. Madison’s family will throw out the first pitch of the tournament along with a butterfly release. Her little sister, Libby, is playing in the tournament.

“Our jerseys have ‘Madison’s Fight Squad'” on them,” Libby’s teammate Callie said. “[They’re] making stickers for our helmets,” teammate Allie said.

There will be Gift baskets raffled on at the tournament and on Facebook. Winners do not have to be present at the tournament.

T-shirts will also be for sale at the tournament.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Each team will play five games on Saturday. The teams will then be seeded based on their performances and play in elimination games on Sunday.