Bellwood-Antis wrestling coach facing new charges

BELLWOOD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bellwood-Antis wrestling coach, Ryan Blazier, is facing new charges after being accused of sexually assaulting children.

According to officials, State Police conducted another interview with one of the victims Wednesday morning.

In addition to the other charges, Blazier is now also being charged with one more count of Institutional Sexual Assault, one more count of Indecent Assault, and two counts of witness intimidation.

Officials say at this time there are no other victims.

Blazier entered a not guilty plea Wednesday to all charges.

Blazier’s preliminary hearing is scheduled to continue on March 23 at 1:30 p.m. due to these new charges.

Blazier is currently on suspension.

Anybody with information is asked to call State Police.