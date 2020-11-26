Bellwood-Antis set to go remote learning

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another Blair County school district will go virtual after a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The Bellwood-Antis school district will transition from in-person learning to remote after the Thanksgiving break on December 1. It will continue until December 11, unless more time is needed. The announcement comes after an emergency meeting that was held this past Tuesday.

The district will evaluate conditions and make a decision prior to the 11th on whether or not they will continue remote learning.

