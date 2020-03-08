Bellwood-Antis School District sends statement to parents

BELLWOOD-ANTIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — After the events that happened at Bellwood-Antis High School with an assistant wrestling coach being investigated for sexually assaulting an 8-year old as well as two 13-year–old boys from the wrestling team, Superintendent Dr. Thomas McInroy released a statement via email, to all parents in the Bellwood-Antis School District.

New protocols such as multiple coaches/advisors to be present with students during practices and events will be put into place. Dr. McInroy states that the school district will increase the number of cameras they have and put windows in any doors that don’t have them.

McInroy also stated that this past week, the district has offered counseling services to the wrestling team and all students in the middle school and high school.

You can read the full statement below.

Editor’s Note: As you can see in the video reports above, WTAJ did not report or state anything about a gag order preventing the school board from speaking on the situation.

UPDATE FOR PARENTS

I want to take a few moments to reach out to you about several items that have been happening here at our school. First and foremost, the Bellwood-Antis School District’s students and staff are exceptional. Our community is fantastic and is what other areas aspire to be. It is unsettling to think that the horrific actions that have been investigated recently have happened here. We see similar events on TV happening to other people in other communities. None of us thought our community would have to deal with such a tragedy.

I would like to take a few moments to talk about our security and what we have done and plan to do for the future. In a recent Channel 10 report, it was stated that I and the rest of the district officials were under a gag order. That is not accurate, there is no gag order as the matter has not proceeded to court. However, a state trooper investigator did inform me that this is an active investigation and the district cannot comment. We have fully cooperated with law enforcement and will continue to do so.

At the school board meeting on March 3rd, there were a few comments and concerns that were voiced that I feel are important to share. Student safety has always been a priority at our district. Four years ago, I requested a safety audit from the Pennsylvania State Police. The audit revealed areas of concern and we have been addressing those concerns as quickly as possible. Recently we have hired two retired state police as security officers to enhance safety within the district. We also re-evaluated and completely re-wrote our Emergency Operations Plan. The district has conducted all required trainings, including the Mandated Reporter Training required by law. The last Mandated Reporter Training took place on August 24th and October 25th of 2018. All district employees are required to complete this training every five years. This past week, the district has offered counseling services to the wrestling team and all students in the middle school and high school. We have counselors from within the district and outside agencies available for any students who may need their services. Parents have received or will soon be receiving resources relating to traumatic events. These resources were developed by the National Association of School Psychologists. Teachers at all three schools have been given resource information relating to children showing signs of stress and anxiety relating to traumatic events. Our counselors are prepared to help these children if needed.

We will also implement a protocol for multiple coaches/advisors to be present with students during practices and events. Also, the facilities manager is taking a tally of all doors that do not have windows and we will be purchasing windows to be placed in those doors. Every year the district adds cameras in the buildings. This year we are increasing the number of cameras. We have moved Saturday detentions to the cafeterias where there are video cameras. Parents are to drop off and pick up their students at the appropriate exterior doors. Finally, we are looking at revising protocols for better communication with our school families.

It is important to remember that the scope of the investigation is narrow and the vast majority of our staff is not a part of the investigation. Although, this is the case, we know that circumstances like these impact everyone. We ask that people not assume anyone’s involvement until the police and the independent investigator have completed their work.

This is a truly unsettling time for all of us. We have been and will continue to monitor and improve the safety in our schools. Upon completion of this active investigation, if it is determined that any school employee failed to report or intervene in these horrific events, the district will take all necessary steps to ensure that they never have contact with students again.

Dr. Thomas McInroy

Superintendent – Bellwood-Antis School District