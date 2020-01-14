Bellwood-Antis school board member charged after police find illegal guns, drugs in car

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police have filed charges against a Bellwood-Antis school board member after a traffic stop found illegal/stolen guns, drugs, and paraphernalia.

They report that Jason Lynn was in the passenger seat of a car during a traffic stop in Altoona on January 11, just after midnight.

Police report they noticed small baggies and rubber bands in the car. The driver also told officers that she was aware there were guns in the trunk. One was in a safe.

She told police that Lynn had borrowed her car and had put his safe in the trunk, telling her there was nothing illegal but he wanted it out of his house because CYS was going to be there.

After searching the car, they found 4 long barrel rifles in the trunk. Three of the guns showed no record and the fourth came back as ‘stolen.’

After getting a search warrant for the safe, officers report they found the illegal handgun, marijuana wax, and other paraphernalia

Later on January 11, police report they stopped Lynn while in his car and proceeded to arrest him on felony warrants for the first traffic stop. Lynn proceeded to admit to the police that he had meth and cocaine in his back-pack.

They report that they found a bag of meth in his coat pocket and proceeded to search the car. This search reportedly yielded 1.7 oz of Meth, 1 oz of cocaine, an AK-47, a spring-loaded out of the front knife, and a .22 semi-automatic rifle.

The Bellwood-Antis Superintendent released the following statement in regards to Jason Lynn’s arrest: