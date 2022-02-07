Bellwood-Antis school board meeting canceled after concerns over former wrestling coach

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tensions are running high in the Bellwood Antis School District. Parents have questions after former wrestling coach Ryan Blazier was convicted of sexual assault, but say they’re not getting answers.

Tuesday’s school board meeting and Thursday’s wrestling match are both canceled out of what the district says is an “abundance of caution.”

Seven people now facing charges after frustrations ran high at the school board meeting Feb. 1. Rochelle Simpson and Jennifer Parks, who is the stepmother of one of the victims, are two parents who got a letter saying they’re facing criminal charges.

“Currently what we have learned from public court transcripts is that there are multiple faculty members in the school who knew and failed to report to childline about the assault, and they are mandated reporters,” Simpson said.

Parents now pushing to get answers from the district for clarification about these mandated reporters.

Superintendent Dr. Thomas R. McInroy says he understands the frustration but added the district can’t make any comment because they’re involved with a lawsuit.

“There has been chatter on social media, but also there have been some statements made off social media that have caused some concern for us,” he said. “And we are trying to do our best to provide activities for the kids, but we really just out of an abundance of caution that we cancel the wrestling match just simply because of the chatter that has been going on.”



And now, until further notice, the district says all school board meetings will be virtual. The last wrestling match of the season has also been canceled.

A protest will be held on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. on Martin Street in Bellwood.