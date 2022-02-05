Family receives surprise donation at Bellwood-Antis Sideline Cancer basketball game

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Friday’s Bellwood Blue Devils vs. Williamsburg boy’s varsity basketball game featured a special presentation from the Greg and Cathy Griffith Foundation.

The school held a Sideline Cancer game for the first time, which they referred to as a “Bigger than Basketball” game. The primary purpose is to bring awareness to pancreatic cancer.

Bellwood teachers coordinated with the foundation’s directors to bring the event to the community. Boy’s Varsity Basketball head coach Patrick Cassidy knows the Griffith family personally and felt it was a good cause that the school would appreciate.

“Sideline Cancer foundation has a great cause. I love their ‘I can’ and ‘believe always’ spirit, and that’s something we wanted to bring to Bellwood,” Cassidy said.

To help with branding, the school sought out help from Blue Devil Alumna, Alli Campbell. In 2020, Campbell broke the all-time scoring record in Blair County among all high school players. She now plays for Penn State.

Unfortunately, Campbell couldn’t make the event due to the weather. However, the executive director of Sideline Cancer, Jordan Griffith, noted that her presence was not missing since many people were wearing the Sideline Cancer shirts and hoodies.

“She’s the reason that this really exploded like it did tonight, where you see so many t-shirts walking around for sideline cancer,” Griffith said.

At halftime, the organization made a special donation to one of the families of the Bellwood-Antis players. Dawson Miller and his family received a $1000 check from the foundation because of their experience with cancer firsthand.

“Dawson Miller is a player on the basketball team, and he has a father right now going through cancer,” Griffith said. “So, we’re here to present a check $4.00 of every t-shirt goes to their family.”

It was an unexpected and emotional moment for both the family and the community. Many community members within the gym were in tears as the check was presented.

Griffith noted that even though the check was written as $1000, part of shirt profits made from the game will go to the family. The event sold around 300 shirts. That means the family should receive roughly $1200.

Even though Bellwood did lose this game, 60-47, Griffith said that the main point is to have both communities come together to support families in need.

“I think it just shows that they can come together and do something significant,” Griffith said. “We’re going through such difficult times right now, and people are looking for something positive, and Sideline Cancer can provide that platform to allow people to do something that is bigger than themselves.”

Cassidy knew that the presentation would be emotional for the team. However, he is glad his players were able to experience this atmosphere and convey their emotions.



“I think tonight is certainly an emotional event. We’ve all been affected by cancer at some capacity,” Cassidy said. “I certainly am aware that there’s a lot of emotions coming into this game. So, trying to get those guys to channel those emotions can be challenging. But I think our guys are up for it, and I think they’ve done a good job up to this point.”

This is the second time Sideline Cancer has presented a check to a family at a game. They look to continue to provide those opportunities in the future.