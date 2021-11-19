Bellwood Antis Elementary School students create winter wonderland

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bellwood Antis Elementary School is getting a head start on the winter season by turning the school’s hallways into a winter wonderland.

“It has like Christmas presents and inflatables. It also has Christmas trees and a bunch of Christmas stuff,” Third grader, Cooper McCahan, said.

Photo of the Winter Wonderland hallway at the elementary school.

As a way to feel more normalcy in the age of COVID students of the elementary school designed and built a winter wonderland display to bring cheer to the building.

“It gives them something to look forward to. Just starting the day off with something happy to see and experience and just to be able to feel like it’s a normal school year despite masks and COVID and things that are going on,” Teacher, Kylie Longo said.

To build the wonderland, students were able to apply skills they learned in multiple classes such as measuring how long each light strand was, being able to convert measurements from feet to yards and working on problem-solving through the design concept.

“It makes you feel like you’re actually in like a winter wonderland because there’s like so many fun things to do,” Third grader, Mia Coho, said.