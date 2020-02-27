Bellwood-Antis coach facing rape, sexual assault charges

BELLWOOD-ANTIS, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police announced the arrest of a Bellwood-Antis School District assistant wrestling coach who is charged with rape and sexual assault.

Ryan L. Blazier, 39, of Altoona, allegedly sexually abused a girl from the age of 3 to 8 years old. An investigation began in December 2019 when Blair Child and Youth services went to PA State Police of the alleged sexual abuse of the 8-year-old.

During the investigation, police report they discovered he also had inappropriate sexual contact with two male wrestlers on school property.

According to the complaint, police interviewed the 8-year-old, both teenage wrestlers, and a janitor at the school. The janitor reported that he suspected what was going on and had gone to three school officials with concern. He tells police that in January, he barged into a room off of the boy’s locker room after hearing one of the student’s screams.

The student, now 14, tells police that Blazier was touching him and he was face down on a mat but Blazier stopped because he heard the janitor using his keys to get into the locked room.

The third victim reportedly told police that Blazier would often touch his genitals during and after practice even after he told Blazier to stop.

Blazier has been charged with rape, involuntary sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault, institutional sexual assault, endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors and other related charges.

Investigators are working to determine if any additional children were victimized. If you have any information, you’re asked to call PSP Hollidaysburg at 814-696,6100