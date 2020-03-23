Bellwood-Antis coach accused of rape, sexual assault waives preliminary hearing

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bellwood-Antis wrestling coach accused of rape and sexual assault waived his preliminary hearing Monday afternoon.

Ryan Blazier pleaded not guilty to all charges, including four that were introduced last Wednesday.

According to Blazier’s lawyer, Tom Dickey, this is a special waiver, saying even though the 30-year-old waived his hearing, all of the same rules of evidence and hearsay will apply during his formal arraignment.

Blazier also can file for habeas corpus under this special wavier, which usually cannot happen if someone waives their preliminary hearing.

The assistant wrestling coach at Bellwood-Antis Middle School was arrested in late February, two months after Blair Children and Youth Services went to State Police with allegations that Blazier sexually abused a young girl.

Police said they discovered he also had inappropriate sexual contact with two male wrestlers on Bellwood-Antis school property.

Blazier is currently suspended.

His lawyer also asked Judge Fred Miller for a bail modification. That was denied. His bail is set at $750,000.